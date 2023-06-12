© 2023
The Point

Re-vitalizing the Oversoul Theatre Collective

By Mindy Todd
Published June 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT
The Truly Cape Cod Jazz Cultural Theatre Project 2019, directed by Eddie Ray Johnson
An Oversoul Theater Collective Jazz Theatre event, 2019

The Oversoul Theatre Collective is the Cape’s first, and oldest, theatre and arts organization founded and lead by Black, Indigenous, and people of color. We discuss the importance of presenting theatre, music and arts for and about people of color and how they’re engaging the next generation.
Joining us: Mwalim Peters, co founder of the collective, playwright, musician, singer, author and educator.
Naheem Garcia, actor, director and educator, and part of the Oversoul Theatre Collective since the beginning.
Lynne Rhodes, stage and house manager for the Oversoul Theater Collective, and current president of the Cape Cod chapter of the NAACP.
Zyg 808, performance artist, musician and educator.
Link for more information about the Oversoul Theatre Company

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
