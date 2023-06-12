Re-vitalizing the Oversoul Theatre Collective

The Oversoul Theatre Collective is the Cape’s first, and oldest, theatre and arts organization founded and lead by Black, Indigenous, and people of color. We discuss the importance of presenting theatre, music and arts for and about people of color and how they’re engaging the next generation.

Joining us: Mwalim Peters, co founder of the collective, playwright, musician, singer, author and educator.

Naheem Garcia, actor, director and educator, and part of the Oversoul Theatre Collective since the beginning.

Lynne Rhodes, stage and house manager for the Oversoul Theater Collective, and current president of the Cape Cod chapter of the NAACP.

Zyg 808, performance artist, musician and educator.

Link for more information about the Oversoul Theatre Company