The Point

News Roundup: Summer is shark season; Innovation Center to launch on Cape

By Steve Junker
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
This week: Shark researchers are tuning up their instruments for the summer season — that means acoustic buoys, drones and more. Also, thousands of horseshoe crabs washed up dead on a Chatham beach. And Cape Cod is getting a housing-and-climate business incubator.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Dan Tritle speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
