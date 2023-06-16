News Roundup: Summer is shark season; Innovation Center to launch on Cape

This week: Shark researchers are tuning up their instruments for the summer season — that means acoustic buoys, drones and more. Also, thousands of horseshoe crabs washed up dead on a Chatham beach. And Cape Cod is getting a housing-and-climate business incubator.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Dan Tritle speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles.

