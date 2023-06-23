News Roundup: State could force septic upgrades on Cape Cod; Twin births return to Nantucket

This week: The state says Cape Cod towns must reduce nitrogen pollution or homeowners could be forced to upgrade their septic systems. Nantucket Cottage Hospital allows a mother of twins to give birth on-island – for the first time in 29 years. And Governor Maura Healey talks affordable housing in Hyannis.

We have those stories and more, as CAI's Jennette Barnes guest hosts the News Roundup and speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week’s guests include: CAI’s Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of the Nantucket Current; CAI’s Brian Engles; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with State House Correspondent Katie Lannan; and Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle.