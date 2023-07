On The Point, we talk with the author, illustrator and publisher of The Lamb Cycle: What the Great English Poets Would Have Written About Mary and Her Lamb (Had They Thought of It First) and hear the story of how the book, and collaboration, came to be. Mindy Todd hosts.

Illustrator Kate Feiffer and editor Sue Berger Ramin will give a book talk book on Thursday, July 13, at 4 pm, at the West Tisbury library.