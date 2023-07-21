News Roundup: Cape bridges named in Senate appropriations; satellites over Cape ponds

This week: $350 million to replace the Cape bridges is in a US senate bill. It’s far from a done deal—and nowhere near enough—but it puts the project on the game board. Also, $20 million from the Cape RTA may fund a bike path extension in Bourne, but only if the tracks are taken up. And satellites may help keep an eye on the health of Cape Cod’s ponds.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles and Elsa Partan.

