How Climate Change Affects the Cape and Islands

Wildfires in Canada. Record breaking temperatures. Catastrophic Flooding. The effects of human induced climate change is here. While our region has spared from the national headlines, we live on a sand bar and islands exposed to the Atlantic wind, current and waves. We’ve experienced coastal erosion and coastal flooding linked to a warming climate for some time. And because we’re statistically overdue for a major hurricane it might not be long before Cape Cod and the Islands makes national headlines.

This hour we’re talking about preparing our region for climate change, and the role of the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative in bringing together ideas, people and resources.

Joining us- Dorothy Savarese President of The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative, Dan Wolf, member of the board at the Climate Collaborative.