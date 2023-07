This week on "Sittin In", host John Basile reflects on some of the great musicians who chose to live on Cape Cod, bringing world-class jazz to an unlikely place. We hear some of the records made by this group of musicians.

John Basile is the local host of "All Things Considered" weekday afternoons on CAI. He's also an expert on jazz, and author of the book "Cape Cod Jazz: From Colombo to the Columns."