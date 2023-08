Nature writer David Gessner’s daughter will be the same age he is now in the year 2063. In his latest book A Traveler’s Guide to the End of the World, tales of Fire, Wind and Water, Gessner ponders the world she’ll inhabit, and if we’ll have the wherewithal to limit the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Gessner will be speaking at Highfield Hall in Falmouth August 10th and the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History in Brewster on August 17th