News Roundup: Shark study spurs conversation about awareness and safety; Narcan access on beaches

By Steve Junker
Published August 4, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
This week: If you’re a great white shark, scientists now say, the most popular spot to visit is officially Cape Cod; we’ve got more great whites here than anywhere else. Also: Falmouth lifeguards have Narcan in their first-aid kits this summer. And what’s it take to drive the only pedicab on Nantucket? Well, it helps if you’re very outgoing.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Patrick Flanary; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; Thomas Humphrey of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
