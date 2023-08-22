© 2023
The Point

Housing and climate resilience

By Mindy Todd
Published August 22, 2023
masshcic.org

Can we develop housing that uses less energy, is more resilient to climate change but is still affordable? Collaborators at the new housing and climate incubator think so: with the added bonus of economic development. On The Point, we talk housing and climate with the following guests:
Rob Brennan, attorney and housing developer, also serving on committees at the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Massachusetts.
Dorothy Savarese, President of board at The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative.
Dan Wolf, member of the board at The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative.
Link to Massachusetts Housing and Climate Innovation Center

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
