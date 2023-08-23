Recycling urine to solve our wastewater problem

The state and EPA have mandated that the Cape manage wastewater to prevent nutrient overload in our ponds, estuaries and embayments. Alternative septic systems and sewering are both expensive options. On The Point, we discuss another choice: urine diversion, or "no mix" toilets. They’re cheaper and provide free fertilizer. But will people go for them? With us to discuss the role of diversion toilets in solving our wastewater problem are the following guests:

Brian Baumgaertel, Senior Environmental Specialist with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center.

Bryan Horsley, Project Assistant at the Mass Alternative Septic System Test Center, currently studying how to use urine collected from no mix toilets.

Hilda Maingay and Earle Barnhart, co-founders and co-directors of the Green Center, a non profit education and research institute in Falmouth.

Mindy Todd hosts.