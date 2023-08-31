© 2023
The Point

Religion and government

By Mindy Todd
Published August 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT

Our country was founded on the belief that church and government should be separate. Yet God is part of our pledge of allegiance and on our currency. And our government is comprised of citizens, many of whom hold religious views and beliefs. Our panel of faith leaders explore the role of religion and faith in matters of the state. They are: Reverand Will Mebane of St. Barnabas Episcopalian church in Falmouth, Rabbi Caryn Broitman from the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, Martin Bent, Outreach Coordinator of the Islamic Society of Southeastern Massachusetts. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
