© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: 1st offshore turbine going up; Blue Harvest shutdown a hit to New Bedford

By Steve Junker
Published September 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
A barge carrying tower pieces, nacelle, and blades for Vineyard Wind's first offshore turbine heads out of New Bedford harbor on Wednesday, September 6.
Steven LePage / CAI
A barge carrying tower pieces, nacelle, and blades for Vineyard Wind's first offshore turbine heads out of New Bedford harbor on Wednesday, September 6.

This week: The towers are going up, soon the blades are going on: Vineyard Wind this week started putting together its offshore wind farm. Also, on Martha’s Vineyard the fight over artificial turf gets a decision from the court. And in New Bedford, a seafood giant shuts down — raising questions about what’s next for a critical industry

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; CAI's Brian Engles; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Will Sennott of The New Bedford Light.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker