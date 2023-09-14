Media literacy and fake news

Our options for news and information are seemingly endless- TV, social media, online news sites. But quantity doesn’t mean quality: many sources of information are biased, and others are disseminating fake news. Journalist Susan Moeller and Cape Cod Times Editor Anne Brennan join us on The Point to discuss how to spot fake news, how to vet news sources and ways to improve our news literacy skills. Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, reference and adult services librarian at the Sturgis Library, joins us to discuss an upcoming series on News Literacy. Mindy Todd hosts.