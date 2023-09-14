© 2023
The Point

Media literacy and fake news

By Mindy Todd
Published September 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
Sturgis Library

Our options for news and information are seemingly endless- TV, social media, online news sites. But quantity doesn’t mean quality: many sources of information are biased, and others are disseminating fake news. Journalist Susan Moeller and Cape Cod Times Editor Anne Brennan join us on The Point to discuss how to spot fake news, how to vet news sources and ways to improve our news literacy skills. Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, reference and adult services librarian at the Sturgis Library, joins us to discuss an upcoming series on News Literacy. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
