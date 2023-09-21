Funding local arts and culture projects

The Mass Cultural Council is an independent state arts agency. Using appropriations from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mass Cultural Council will award approximately 38 million dollars in creative and cultural grants for the 2024 fiscal year. To ensure the money reaches communities across the commonwealth, regional cultural councils are tasked with awarding grants to their local artists, community groups and even businesses.

Joining our host Mindy Todd on The Point to talk about the importance of the creative sector in the larger community, and the process to disseminate cultural council grants:

Alice Kocimba, Poet and Chair of the Falmouth Cultural Council.

Rachel Youngling, Treasurer of the Mid Cape Cultural Council and owner of Musical Discoveries.

Sarah Thornington, outgoing Co-Chair of the Mid-Cape Cultural Council. Artist and owner of "Studio by the Sea" in Hyannis.

Margeaux Weber, Chair of the Mid-Cape Cultural Council, Director of Development for the Cotuit Center for the Arts.

Deadline to submit a grant to your local cultural council is October 17, 2023

