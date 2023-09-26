Learning from one another

LINK is a non profit seeking pathways for Indigenous and non Indigenous communities to better understand one another. We hear about the genesis of this organization and some educational events. We talk with members of the Wampanoag tribe about indigenous people’s hunting and fishing rights and some of the barriers tribal members face when trying to exercise those rights.

With us-

Rachael Hicks, board member of Link

Earl 'Chiefie' Mills Jr, Chief of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe

Vernon 'Buddy' Pocknett Jr, Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee for the Wampanoag Tribe.

Jason Steiding, Director of Natural Resources for the Wampanoag Tribe.

Mindy Todd hosts.

