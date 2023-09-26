© 2023
The Point

Learning from one another

By Mindy Todd
Published September 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
linkcapecod.org
Mashpee scenery

LINK is a non profit seeking pathways for Indigenous and non Indigenous communities to better understand one another. We hear about the genesis of this organization and some educational events. We talk with members of the Wampanoag tribe about indigenous people’s hunting and fishing rights and some of the barriers tribal members face when trying to exercise those rights.
With us-
Rachael Hicks, board member of Link
Earl 'Chiefie' Mills Jr, Chief of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe
Vernon 'Buddy' Pocknett Jr, Chairman of the Natural Resources Committee for the Wampanoag Tribe.
Jason Steiding, Director of Natural Resources for the Wampanoag Tribe.
Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
