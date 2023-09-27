© 2023
The Point

Books on painting and the artists who create them.

By Mindy Todd
Published September 27, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT
Book Cover Art

Books on art and artists is the topic of our monthly Books program on The Point. We have a potpourri of titles that might intrigue artists and those who love looking at art.
Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams join our host Mindy Todd to discuss their lists of books.

Jill's picks:
Art and Artists: Poems by Emily Fragos
The Book I'm Reading: Stories by May Kane
The Horses Mouth by Joyce Cary
From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler by E.L. Konigsburg
Museums, Women, and Other Stories by John Updike
Higher Gossip by John Updike
Updike: Collected Early Stories by John Updike
What Isabella Wanted by Candace Fleming

Listener Picks:
A Giacometti Portrait by James Lord

(Peter's picks will be added shortly! )

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
