Books on painting and the artists who create them.

Books on art and artists is the topic of our monthly Books program on The Point. We have a potpourri of titles that might intrigue artists and those who love looking at art.

Jill Erickson and Peter Abrahams join our host Mindy Todd to discuss their lists of books.

Jill's picks:

Art and Artists: Poems by Emily Fragos

The Book I'm Reading: Stories by May Kane

The Horses Mouth by Joyce Cary

From the Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler by E.L. Konigsburg

Museums, Women, and Other Stories by John Updike

Higher Gossip by John Updike

Updike: Collected Early Stories by John Updike

What Isabella Wanted by Candace Fleming

Listener Picks:

A Giacometti Portrait by James Lord

