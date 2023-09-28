News Roundup: Migrants could add to Cape's workforce; Chatham COA plan defeated

This week: Many Cape businesses are applauding a move to let migrants into the workforce, calling it an answer to the Cape’s labor shortage. Meanwhile, $82 million is headed to saving right whales. And a plan for a new senior center in Chatham dies at the finish line, as a majority vote still isn’t enough.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Thomas Humphrey of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Grace Ferguson of The New Bedford Light; and CAI's Brian Engles.

