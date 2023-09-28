© 2023
The Point

The power of positive fishing

By Mindy Todd
Published September 28, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT

A key way to combat loneliness and isolation is: cultivating and maintaining friendships. This can be particularly challenging for men. Today we talk with two men, Michael Tougais and Adam Gamble, whose shared love of fishing created opportunity for a friendship that has endured through changes in their personal and professional lives. Not only are they friends, they’re coauthors of the new book The Power of Positive Fishing, A Story of Friendship and the Quest for Happiness.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
