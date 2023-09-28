A key way to combat loneliness and isolation is: cultivating and maintaining friendships. This can be particularly challenging for men. Today we talk with two men, Michael Tougais and Adam Gamble, whose shared love of fishing created opportunity for a friendship that has endured through changes in their personal and professional lives. Not only are they friends, they’re coauthors of the new book The Power of Positive Fishing, A Story of Friendship and the Quest for Happiness.