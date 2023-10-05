© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Price bump on bridges; Pilgrim nuclear panel gets testy

By Steve Junker
Published September 29, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
Maintenance work is currently happening on the Bourne Bridge.
Jenny Junker
Maintenance work is currently happening on the Bourne Bridge.

This week: Replacing the two Cape bridges just got a little more expensive... like, only just another half a billion dollars more expensive. Meanwhile, the panel on the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant is having some decorum issues. And, it’s orange shirt day today. We’ll tell you what that commemorates.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

CAI's Jennette Barnes; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Brian Engles.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker