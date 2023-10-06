© 2023
The Point

News Roundup: Final jumps from the old Sandwich boardwalk; iconic house at risk

By Steve Junker
Published October 6, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
The Chappy Ferry running this week under warm and sunny October skies.
S Junker
This week: It’s last call for jumping off the old Sandwich boardwalk. Meanwhile, a group is racing to save an iconic modernist Wellfleet house from demolition. And, you can now track rescued sea turtles online.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Brian Engles and Elsa Partan.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker