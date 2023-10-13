News Roundup: What about lower bridges?; new hospital tower rises

This week: The Barnstable Sheriff is changing operations at the County jail. The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has a suggestion for making the new Cape bridges a lot cheaper: how about a couple of low, causeway-style bridges — and let the big boats worry about themselves? And a new health care tower hits a construction milestone in Hyannis.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

CAI's Jennette Barnes and Brian Engles; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

