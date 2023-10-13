© 2023
The Point

News Roundup: What about lower bridges?; new hospital tower rises

By Steve Junker
Published October 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
Repairs continue this week on the Bourne Bridge, constricting traffic to a single lane in each direction.
S Junker
This week: The Barnstable Sheriff is changing operations at the County jail. The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has a suggestion for making the new Cape bridges a lot cheaper: how about a couple of low, causeway-style bridges — and let the big boats worry about themselves? And a new health care tower hits a construction milestone in Hyannis.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

CAI's Jennette Barnes and Brian Engles; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
