The Point

News Roundup: Bridges draw political support; machine gun range goes for bid

By Steve Junker
Published October 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
Ferry spotlight falls on a navigation buoy in Woods Hole harbor.

This week: The state’s two senators and a White House advisor come to Bourne to discuss replacing the Cape bridges. Meanwhile, the army national guard has solicited bids to build its heavy machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod. And: creating more housing is a big topic this week, locally, as the Governor comes to Yarmouth and a summit is held in Hyannis.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI’s Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
