News Roundup: Bourne Bridge re-opens; virus season approaches

This week: The region heaves a sigh of relief, as maintenance work finishes on the Bourne Bridge. Also, public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated for respiratory viruses ahead of winter. And family members of three missing fishermen from Georgia believe they may be off Nantucket.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Craig LeMoult of GBH Radio; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.

