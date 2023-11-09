The intersection of art, identity, social and political issues.

© 2023
By Amy Vince
Published November 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST
Richard Neal

The beauty of art is its ability to be so many things at once- the creative expression of the artist, an example of craft and skill, a statement or commentary. And art has the power to evoke strong emotions- joy, sadness, outrage, and even disgust.
Are audiences open to art in all its forms? How do audiences drive what art, artists and perspectives are presented? Is political art necessary in our country? And how do we ensure creative opportunities include everyone from our community- and allow for diversity in creative expression and perspective?
To talk through some of these big questions, we invited four local artists. They are:
Richard Neal
Frank Anigbo
Carl Lopes
Richard Limber
Amy Vince hosts.

Amy Vince
Amy has worked at WCAI since 2001. After 11 years in the WCAI development department, she shifted gears and became producer for The Point with Mindy Todd. She enjoys the challenges of producing a daily public affairs program and the opportunity to research and learn about the wide variety of topics covered by the program. Before coming to WCAI, Amy spent nearly a decade sailing offshore as a mate on sailing school oceanographic research vessels. She lives in Falmouth with her husband and son.
