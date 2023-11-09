The intersection of art, identity, social and political issues.

The beauty of art is its ability to be so many things at once- the creative expression of the artist, an example of craft and skill, a statement or commentary. And art has the power to evoke strong emotions- joy, sadness, outrage, and even disgust.

Are audiences open to art in all its forms? How do audiences drive what art, artists and perspectives are presented? Is political art necessary in our country? And how do we ensure creative opportunities include everyone from our community- and allow for diversity in creative expression and perspective?

To talk through some of these big questions, we invited four local artists. They are:

Richard Neal

Frank Anigbo

Carl Lopes

Richard Limber

Amy Vince hosts.