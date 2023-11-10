© 2023
The Point

News Roundup: County Commissioners against gun range funding; white sharks still here

By Steve Junker
Published November 10, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST
Empty moorings: a sure sign of late fall on Cape Cod.
This week: Barnstable County Commissioners are urging the state’s federal delegation not to fund a machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod. Also: new details emerge about how an unattended ferry could drift away from a dock. And two brothers get a reminder that white sharks stick around through the fall.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Brian Engles.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
