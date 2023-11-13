Natives of Cape Cod and their food ways

On The Point, we talk with Angela Marcellino about her new book The True Natives Of Cape Cod Massachusetts And Their Food Ways. Angela presents stories of her Indigenous ancestors and her ancestors of the Portuguese Diaspora and Seychelle Islands, driven by the whaling industry to the shores of New Bedford and Cape Cod. She also shares recipes that create a map of New England history, highlighting regional resources and where indigenous food ways merged with European food culture to create Americas first recipes.

