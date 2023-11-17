News Roundup: Jet fuel dump over Cape Cod; fishermen face an overdose crisis

This week: A horse breaks loose on a cargo plane, leading to 20 tons of jet fuel being discharged over the Cape and Islands (yes, that happened). Also, New Bedford 's fishing community is trying to come to terms with an overdose epidemic. And: more than 60 would-be voters in Truro are being asked to prove their residency.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light; Sam Houghton of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI’s Patrick Flanary.

