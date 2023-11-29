Books about pets
On The Point, our monthly book show theme is pets. Host Mindy Todd sits down with book experts Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference and Adult Services Librarian at Sturgis Library, and Jessica Rudden-Dube, Executive Director of Cotuit Libraryto talk about their favorite books with a pet theme. We hear from listeners from around the region.
Gabrielle's picks:
The Friend-Sigrid Nunez
Brood -Jackie Polzin
We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves -Karen Joy Fowler
Alfie & Me- Carl Safina
Horse- Geraldine Brooks
H is for Hawk -Helen Macdonald
Love Immortal: Antique Photographs and Stories of Dogs and Their People- Anthony Cavo
Pet Potato -Josh Lacey
Listener picks.
The Story of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski
The Dogs of Babel by Carolyn Parkhurst
Knit your Own Dog and Knit you own Cat by Sally Muir
Moorland Mousie- Golden Gorse
Arnie the Darling Starling by Margarete Corbo
Chet and Bernie Mystery series by Spencer Quinn
Travels With Charley by John Steinbeck
Jessica's Picks : coming soon!