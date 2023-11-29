Books about pets

On The Point, our monthly book show theme is pets. Host Mindy Todd sits down with book experts Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference and Adult Services Librarian at Sturgis Library, and Jessica Rudden-Dube, Executive Director of Cotuit Libraryto talk about their favorite books with a pet theme. We hear from listeners from around the region.

Gabrielle's picks:

The Friend-Sigrid Nunez

Brood -Jackie Polzin

We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves -Karen Joy Fowler

Alfie & Me- Carl Safina

Horse- Geraldine Brooks

H is for Hawk -Helen Macdonald

Love Immortal: Antique Photographs and Stories of Dogs and Their People- Anthony Cavo

Pet Potato -Josh Lacey

Listener picks.

The Story of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski

The Dogs of Babel by Carolyn Parkhurst

Knit your Own Dog and Knit you own Cat by Sally Muir

Moorland Mousie- Golden Gorse

Arnie the Darling Starling by Margarete Corbo

Chet and Bernie Mystery series by Spencer Quinn

Travels With Charley by John Steinbeck

Jessica's Picks : coming soon!