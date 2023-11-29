© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Books about pets

By Mindy Todd
Published November 29, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST
Book cover art: Love Immortal: Antique Photographs and Stories of Dogs and Their People

On The Point, our monthly book show theme is pets. Host Mindy Todd sits down with book experts Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference and Adult Services Librarian at Sturgis Library, and Jessica Rudden-Dube, Executive Director of Cotuit Libraryto talk about their favorite books with a pet theme. We hear from listeners from around the region.

Gabrielle's picks:
The Friend-Sigrid Nunez
Brood  -Jackie Polzin
We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves -Karen Joy Fowler
Alfie & Me- Carl Safina
Horse- Geraldine Brooks
H is for Hawk -Helen Macdonald
Love Immortal: Antique Photographs and Stories of Dogs and Their People- Anthony Cavo
Pet Potato -Josh Lacey

Listener picks.
The Story of Edgar Sawtelle by David Wroblewski
The Dogs of Babel by Carolyn Parkhurst
Knit your Own Dog and Knit you own Cat by Sally Muir
Moorland Mousie- Golden Gorse
Arnie the Darling Starling by Margarete Corbo
Chet and Bernie Mystery series by Spencer Quinn
Travels With Charley by John Steinbeck

Jessica's Picks : coming soon!

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd