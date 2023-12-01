News Roundup: Cape senate seat opens; Pilgrim evaporating radioactive water into the atmosphere

This week: The race is on. State Senator Su Moran announces she’s not running for re-election, she’ll run for a different office, and Representative Dylan Fernandes says he’ll run for the senate seat, leaving his up for grabs—we’ll help you sort it all out. And that million gallons of radioactive water at Pilgrim power station? It’s evaporating, quicker than you might think.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

