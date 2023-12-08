News Roundup: Offshore wind counts down to power-up; Sagamore bridge replacement funds applied for

This week: Vineyard Wind says it will power up its first offshore wind turbines before the end of the year (look out, that’s just 3 weeks from now!). Meanwhile, the state says it has applied for more than a billion dollars to fund a new Sagamore Bridge. And: What happens when lobstermen try to design a better lobster trap to help save endangered right whales?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light.

