The Point

Sensory processing

By Mindy Todd
Published December 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Our senses provide information to the brain. Sensory integration is the process by which the brain recognizes and responds to the information; it's also known as sensory processing. Sensory processing disorder can affect all of the senses, or just one. On The Point, our panel of mental health experts talk about sensory processing and how it's instrumental in everyday life. Our guests are psychiatrists Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, Dr. Marc Whaley, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, and Occupational Therapist Madeline Langley. Mindy Todd hosts.
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
