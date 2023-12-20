Our senses provide information to the brain. Sensory integration is the process by which the brain recognizes and responds to the information; it's also known as sensory processing. Sensory processing disorder can affect all of the senses, or just one. On The Point, our panel of mental health experts talk about sensory processing and how it's instrumental in everyday life. Our guests are psychiatrists Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, Dr. Marc Whaley, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, and Occupational Therapist Madeline Langley. Mindy Todd hosts.

