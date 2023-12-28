Home town: New Bedford

John Bullard's memoir Hometown is a tale of a family legacy intertwined with the pitfalls and promise of New Bedford, a storied Massachusetts seaport struggling to survive and thrive.

Bullard has worn many hats during his career in public service: he was mayor of New Bedford, Regional Administrator of NOAA, and he’s led or participated in many regional non profits. On The Point, we talk with Bullard about the meaning of public service and personal responsibility, and the ties that bind us together. Mindy Todd hosts.

