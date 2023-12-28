© 2023
Home town: New Bedford

By Mindy Todd
Published December 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST
John Bullard's memoir Hometown is a tale of a family legacy intertwined with the pitfalls and promise of New Bedford, a storied Massachusetts seaport struggling to survive and thrive.
Bullard has worn many hats during his career in public service: he was mayor of New Bedford, Regional Administrator of NOAA, and he’s led or participated in many regional non profits. On The Point, we talk with Bullard about the meaning of public service and personal responsibility, and the ties that bind us together. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
