© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Sugar Less

By Mindy Todd
Published January 3, 2024 at 6:54 PM EST

As much as we might think it’s just a craving, sugar is an addiction. The problem isn’t just dessert, but the fact that sugar is everywhere! It’s unsurprising that many people struggle to eliminate it from their diets. On The Point, we talk with Dr. Nicole Avena, one of the first to study sugar addiction in the laboratory. She’s authored more than 100 scholarly journal articles on the topic, and her findings have informed our overall understanding of nutrition and health.
In her new book – Sugarless - Dr. Avena provides a compelling narrative about how processed foods with refined sugar can wreak havoc on one’s health, and she offers a practical plan that doesn't require going cold turkey.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd