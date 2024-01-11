In scientific circles there is an increasing awareness that research data and findings should be more accessible to the general public. Often visual aids such as graphs, tables and images are used to help explain concepts or impart information. While these approaches work for those in the sighted community, they’re not so helpful for those with visual impairments. On The Point, we discuss Accessible Oceans, a project turning ocean science data into auditory displays. It’s a joint project with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, University of Oregon and Georgia Tech, with funding from the National Science Foundation.

Joining us is Amy Bower, physical oceanographer and senior scientist at WHOI, and Jon Bellona, sound artist with Harmonic Laboratory and senior instructor of audio production at the University of Oregon. Mindy Todd hosts.