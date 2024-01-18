© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: Base shelters close; radioactive equipment missing; more

By Steve Junker
Published January 12, 2024 at 1:10 PM EST
January light
S Junker
January light

This week: A shuffle in how the state is sheltering people in need locally, as the temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod closes. Pieces of radioactive equipment have gone missing from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. And, a big change at the Center for Coastal Studies.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Brian Engles.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
