News Roundup: Base shelters close; radioactive equipment missing; more

This week: A shuffle in how the state is sheltering people in need locally, as the temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod closes. Pieces of radioactive equipment have gone missing from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. And, a big change at the Center for Coastal Studies.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and CAI's Brian Engles.

