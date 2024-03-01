© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: state questions nuclear water evaporation; million-dollar summer rental on MV

By Steve Junker
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:11 PM EST
A still afternoon on Buzzards Bay
S Junker
A still afternoon on Buzzards Bay

This week: How safe is the water evaporating from Pilgrim nuclear power station? The state wants to know. Also, endangered right whales are back in numbers in our local waters. And: know someone looking for a summer rental? An MV estate is offering four weeks for $1 million.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Thomas Humphrey of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Sam Pollak of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.

The Point Local News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
