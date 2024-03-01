News Roundup: state questions nuclear water evaporation; million-dollar summer rental on MV

This week: How safe is the water evaporating from Pilgrim nuclear power station? The state wants to know. Also, endangered right whales are back in numbers in our local waters. And: know someone looking for a summer rental? An MV estate is offering four weeks for $1 million.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Thomas Humphrey of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Sam Pollak of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light.