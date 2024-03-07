© 2024
The Point

A Diversity of Natural History on Cape Cod

Published March 7, 2024 at 3:19 PM EST
Dan Tritle

For more than 25 years, Mass Audubon Cape Cod has organized a full-day conference featuring presenters from environmental organizations across Cape Cod who address a diversity of natural history topics. This year’s Conference is Saturday March 9 at Cape Cod Community College.

Joining us for an overview of the conference and some of the research –
David Shapiro, Conference co-coordinator and Senior Teacher Naturalist at Mass Audubon’s Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary
Karen Dourdeville, Sea Turtle Research Coordinator, Mass Audubon Cape Cod

