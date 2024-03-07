Documentary looks at Complicated History of Injustice against Native Americans

In 2016, the people of Standing Rock coalesced to defend their land and water from the Dakota Access Pipeline. Their struggle resonated with Indigenous People throughout the country who suffered myriad injustices, including centuries of infringement on their human and land rights.

The documentary film Oyate shares the perspectives of the activists, organizers and politicians of this complicated history. And it looks to how we can achieve a more equitable and sustainable future for Indigenous people.

Joining us to discuss the film:

- Director and Producer Brandon Jackson

- Anita Mother Bear Peters, The Mashpee Wampanoag Clan Mother of the Bear Clan

- Leslie Jonas, member of the Eel Clan, Mashpee Wampanoag, and an Indigenous land and water conservationist who sits on many environmental boards.

Oyate will be screened at Cape Cinema in Dennis on Sunday March 10th with a panel discussion to follow.

Click here for more information about the film

