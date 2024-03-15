Inspiring Women in the Revolutionary War and in World War II

Born in 1728, Mercy Otis Warren was a pioneer of women’s rights and champion of liberty. We discuss how her leadership inspires Cape Women today, and the Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award. Nominations are now being accepted.

And we hear about women secretly recruited to work as code breakers for the U.S. government during World War II. Author Liza Mundy joins host Mindy Todd to talk about her book Code Girls: the Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II.

