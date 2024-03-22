© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: 'Final' piece of bridge funding could be coming; EPA has gone missing on machine gun range

By Steve Junker
Published March 22, 2024 at 11:29 AM EDT
Sunset light catches a high cupola in Woods Hole. This week we passed the spring equinox, which means daylight hours now exceed night hours.
S Junker
This week: The final "piece" of a bridge to replace the Sagamore is almost in place: it’s… $1 billion dollars, and the Cape’s delegation is leaning hard to get it from the feds. Also: eleven months have gone by, so when are we going to hear a decision from the EPA on a proposed machine gun range for Joint base Cape Cod?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light.

The Point
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
