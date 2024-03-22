News Roundup: 'Final' piece of bridge funding could be coming; EPA has gone missing on machine gun range

This week: The final "piece" of a bridge to replace the Sagamore is almost in place: it’s… $1 billion dollars, and the Cape’s delegation is leaning hard to get it from the feds. Also: eleven months have gone by, so when are we going to hear a decision from the EPA on a proposed machine gun range for Joint base Cape Cod?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Eunki Seonwoo of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary and statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Will Sennott of the New Bedford Light.

