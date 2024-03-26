© 2024
Secrets of the octopus

By Mindy Todd
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT
SY AND CLEO, A GIANT PACIFIC OCTOPUS AT OREGON COAST AQUARIUM
AMY KUNZE.
SY AND CLEO, A GIANT PACIFIC OCTOPUS AT OREGON COAST AQUARIUM

Naturalist Sy Montgomery takes us closer to understanding the octopus in her new book Secrets of the Octopus. On The Point, we hear fascinating things about the octopus, like how they can change shape and color and texture to camouflage themselves more effectively than any other species. We discuss groundbreaking insights into how octopus's large brains are distributed throughout their bodies, and their unique ability to alter their genetic makeup in response to environmental challenges.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
