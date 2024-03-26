Naturalist Sy Montgomery takes us closer to understanding the octopus in her new book Secrets of the Octopus. On The Point, we hear fascinating things about the octopus, like how they can change shape and color and texture to camouflage themselves more effectively than any other species. We discuss groundbreaking insights into how octopus's large brains are distributed throughout their bodies, and their unique ability to alter their genetic makeup in response to environmental challenges.