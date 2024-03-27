Books about restaurants
On The Point, we talk about restaurants that changed America, historical restaurants on Cape Cod, and several tasty novels set in restaurants. And we hear suggestions from listeners. Our guests are: Jill Erickson, reference librarian, and Gail Blakey, food columnist at the Falmouth Enterprise. Mindy Todd hosts.
Jill's picks
The Private Dining Room -Ogden Nash
Ballistic-s Billy Collins
Fanny At Chez Panisse- Alice Waters
A History of Howard Johnson's.-Anthony Mitchell Sammarco
Historic Restaurants of Cape Cod. -Christopher Setterlund
Crescent -Diana Abu-Jaber
The Belly of Paris.- Emile Zola
The Next Supper- Corey Mintz
Gail's picks
Zuni Café -Judy Rodgers
Blood Bones and Butter- Gabrielle Hamilton
Bistro Cooking at Home- Gordon Hamersley
Staff Meals-. David Waituck
Heartburn -Nora Ephron
High on the Hog -Jessica B Harris
Caller's picks
Restaurant at the End of the Universe- Douglas Adams
Notes from a Young Black- Chef Kwame Onwuachi
American Cuisine- Paul Freedman
Tomato Rhapsody:- A Fable of Love, Lust & Forbidden Fruit