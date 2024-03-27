Books about restaurants

On The Point, we talk about restaurants that changed America, historical restaurants on Cape Cod, and several tasty novels set in restaurants. And we hear suggestions from listeners. Our guests are: Jill Erickson, reference librarian, and Gail Blakey, food columnist at the Falmouth Enterprise. Mindy Todd hosts.

Jill's picks

The Private Dining Room -Ogden Nash

Ballistic-s Billy Collins

Fanny At Chez Panisse- Alice Waters

A History of Howard Johnson's.-Anthony Mitchell Sammarco

Historic Restaurants of Cape Cod. -Christopher Setterlund

Crescent -Diana Abu-Jaber

The Belly of Paris.- Emile Zola

The Next Supper- Corey Mintz

Gail's picks

Zuni Café -Judy Rodgers

Blood Bones and Butter- Gabrielle Hamilton

Bistro Cooking at Home- Gordon Hamersley

Staff Meals-. David Waituck

Heartburn -Nora Ephron

High on the Hog -Jessica B Harris

Caller's picks

Restaurant at the End of the Universe- Douglas Adams

Notes from a Young Black- Chef Kwame Onwuachi

American Cuisine- Paul Freedman

Tomato Rhapsody:- A Fable of Love, Lust & Forbidden Fruit