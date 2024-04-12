© 2024
The Point

News Roundup: Nature speaks; Harwich has drinking water difficulties

By Steve Junker
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
Hundreds gathered at an event at Waquoit Bay to witness Monday's solar eclipse
Eve Zuckoff / CAI
Hundreds gathered at an event at Waquoit Bay to witness Monday's solar eclipse

This week: An earthquake, an eclipse… what else could happen? Ahh, maybe better not to ask! Meanwhile, firefighting foam gets into drinking water in Harwich—it’s not PFAS foam, but it’s not good to drink, either. And: what happens to Cuttyhunk island if the ferry can’t get into the harbor?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Elsa Partan.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
