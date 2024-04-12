News Roundup: Nature speaks; Harwich has drinking water difficulties

This week: An earthquake, an eclipse… what else could happen? Ahh, maybe better not to ask! Meanwhile, firefighting foam gets into drinking water in Harwich—it’s not PFAS foam, but it’s not good to drink, either. And: what happens to Cuttyhunk island if the ferry can’t get into the harbor?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; Adam Goldstein of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Elsa Partan.

