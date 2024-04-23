© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Electric transportation

By Mindy Todd
Published April 23, 2024 at 11:56 AM EDT
New electric bus
steamship authority
New electric bus

Slowing the rate of climate change will require us to reduce our use of fossil fuels, and make the transition to renewable sources of electricity. One of the biggest changes will be the transition to electric transportation: cars, buses, trucks, boats and even planes. And it’s not as simple as swapping out fossil fuel engines for electric motors- we’ll have to invest in smart design, charging infrastructure and train a workforce to build, install and service all of it. On The Point, we talk about the upcoming Big Blue Conference and steps to move our region closer to electric transportation.
Guests on the program are: Katy Acheson, Economic Development Director at the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, Dan Wolf, Founder and Board Chair of Cape Air, Steven Tupper, Deputy Director of the Cape Cod Commission, and Paul Neidzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of <i>The Point</i> on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 40 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd