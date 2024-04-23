Slowing the rate of climate change will require us to reduce our use of fossil fuels, and make the transition to renewable sources of electricity. One of the biggest changes will be the transition to electric transportation: cars, buses, trucks, boats and even planes. And it’s not as simple as swapping out fossil fuel engines for electric motors- we’ll have to invest in smart design, charging infrastructure and train a workforce to build, install and service all of it. On The Point, we talk about the upcoming Big Blue Conference and steps to move our region closer to electric transportation.

Guests on the program are: Katy Acheson, Economic Development Director at the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, Dan Wolf, Founder and Board Chair of Cape Air, Steven Tupper, Deputy Director of the Cape Cod Commission, and Paul Neidzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. Mindy Todd hosts.

