Nine-year-old William Shaw died while on a ski vacation with his family. On The Point, Liz Lerner talks with his father Nick Shaw about the loss of his son, and the profound insights and personal transformations that emerged from this tragedy. Nick Shaw’s new book is My Teacher, My Son.

Learn more about Nick and the book here:

https://www.meetnickshaw.com/

Learn more about the organization created in honor of William here:

https://www.williamsbeyourselfchallenge.org/