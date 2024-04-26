News Roundup: Timeline for new Cape bridges; proposed machine gun range downsized

This week: We've got the latest on plans to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, after the state holds its first public meeting in a year. A controversial heavy machine gun range proposed for Joint base Cape Cod has been scaled back, but questions about its impacts remain. And right whales get their day of recognition.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Thomas Humphrey of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Dan Tritle speaks with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; and Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light.