Jazz Men: Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie

Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, and Count Basie were born within a few years of one another. They overcame racist exclusion and violence to become the most popular entertainers on the planet. We talk with Larry Tye about his latest book The Jazzmen, How Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie Transformed America.

Upcoming Events:

May 9, 5 p.m. Sturgis Library, 3090 Main Street, Barnstable. Paid event, in conversation with author/teacher Mick Carlon, with music from Bart Weisman Trio.

May 10, 5 p.m. Falmouth Jewish Congregation, 7 Hatchville Road. In conversation with musician Bart Weisman, with music by keyboardist Ted Jellinek. (RSVP by mailing fjcoffice@comcast.net with the subject line "Jazzmen.")

May 11, 2:30 p.m. Cotuit Federated Church, 40 School Street. In conversation with jazzman Phil Odence, music by keyboardist Ted Jellinek.