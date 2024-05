On The Point, a discussion about the use of A.I. in art. How is it being used, should it be used, and what are the ethical implications? These questions and more were explored in the Cultural Center of Cape Cod’s recent exhibition "Autonomous".

Joining us to talk about the role of AI in the creative process:

Molly Demeulenare, Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod

John Stringfellow, artist, and juror for the Autonomous exhibit