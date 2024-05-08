The role of AI in creativity

Depending on who you talk to Artificial Intelligence is either the end for humankind, or the solution to our most complex problems.

Either way, understanding what AI is, and how it is being used, is essential. Today our focus is specifically about AI in the creative community. How is it being used? Should it be used? And what are the ethical implications? These questions, and more, were tackled in the Cultural Center of Cape Cod’s recent exhibition Autonomous. Joining us to talk about the role of AI in the creative process-

Molly Demeulenare, Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod

John Stringfellow, artist and one of the jurors for the Autonomous exhibit.

https://www.cultural-center.org/autonomous