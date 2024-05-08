© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

The role of AI in creativity

Published May 8, 2024 at 8:53 AM EDT
Donna Mohan, A(n) Eye on You Three [thread and polymer clay button on canvas]
Cultural Center of Cape Cod's exhibit Autonomous
Donna Mohan, A(n) Eye on You Three

[thread and polymer clay button on canvas]

Depending on who you talk to Artificial Intelligence is either the end for humankind, or the solution to our most complex problems.

Either way, understanding what AI is, and how it is being used, is essential. Today our focus is specifically about AI in the creative community. How is it being used? Should it be used? And what are the ethical implications? These questions, and more, were tackled in the Cultural Center of Cape Cod’s recent exhibition Autonomous. Joining us to talk about the role of AI in the creative process-

Molly Demeulenare, Executive Director of the Cultural Center of Cape Cod

John Stringfellow, artist and one of the jurors for the Autonomous exhibit.

https://www.cultural-center.org/autonomous

The Point
Stay Connected